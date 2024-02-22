Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2024 - Technician C Vacancy, Job Openings

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Technician C vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) job vacancy 2024.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment Notification 2024

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Technician C Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Technician C

Posts: 14

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 21,500 to Rs. 82,000 per month

Last Date: 13.03.2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 250 through online

No application fee for reserved applicants

Mode of Payment: Online

Qualification for Technician C Vacancy:

Candidates who have completed SSLC/ITI from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to visit bel-india.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

About Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL): Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is an Indian Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. BEL is one of nine PSUs under the Ministry of Defence of India. It has been granted Navratna status by the Government of India.