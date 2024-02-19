BOB Recruitment 2024- Fire Officer, Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Bank of Baroda (BOB) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Fire Officer, Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bank of Baroda (BOB) job vacancy 2024.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2024

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Fire Officer, Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bank of Baroda (BOB) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Fire Officer, Manager

Posts: 22

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.36000-89890/- Per Month

Last Date: 08/03/2024

Age: 28- 40 years

Application Fees: SC, ST, Women Candidates: Rs. 100/-

General, EWS & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Bank of Baroda (BOB) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Fire Officer, Manager at Bank of Baroda (BOB), the candidate should have completed CA, CMA, B.E or B.Tech, Degree, Master’s Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Bank of Baroda (BOB) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BOB official website bankofbaroda.in, Starting from 17-02-2024 to 08-Mar-2024

About Bank of Baroda (BOB): Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India.