BOB Recruitment 2024- Fire Officer, Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Bank of Baroda (BOB) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Fire Officer, Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bank of Baroda (BOB) job vacancy 2024.
Bank of Baroda (BOB) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Fire Officer, Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Fire Officer, Manager
Posts: 22
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.36000-89890/- Per Month
Last Date: 08/03/2024
Age: 28- 40 years
Application Fees: SC, ST, Women Candidates: Rs. 100/-
General, EWS & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Fire Officer, Manager at Bank of Baroda (BOB), the candidate should have completed CA, CMA, B.E or B.Tech, Degree, Master’s Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BOB official website bankofbaroda.in, Starting from 17-02-2024 to 08-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Bank of Baroda (BOB).
About Bank of Baroda (BOB): Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India.