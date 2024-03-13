BPNL Recruitment 2024- Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited job vacancy 2024.
Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Survey in Charge, Surveyor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about BPNL Recruitment
Post Name: Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer
Posts: 1125
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 37,500 – 43,500/- Per Month
Last Date: 21-03-2024
Age: 18-40 Years
Application Fees: Center in Charge Post:
All Candidates: Rs.944/-
Center Extension Officer Post:
All Candidates: Rs.826/-
Center Assistant Post:
All Candidates: Rs.708/-
Mode of Payment: Online
To apply for the Post of Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer at Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited, the candidate should have completed 10th, 12th, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BPNL official website bharatiyapashupalan.com, Starting from 10-03-2024 to 21-Mar-2024.
Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) is a national-level organization in India that focuses on the development and promotion of animal husbandry, particularly dairy and livestock farming. Established in 2009, BPNL operates under the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries, Government of India.
The primary objective of Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited is to enhance the socio-economic status of farmers and rural communities by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities through animal husbandry. BPNL aims to improve the productivity and profitability of livestock farming while ensuring the welfare and well-being of the animals.