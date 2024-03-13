BPNL Recruitment 2024- Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited job vacancy 2024.

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL Recruitment 2024)

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Survey in Charge, Surveyor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BPNL Recruitment 2024

Details about BPNL Recruitment

Post Name: Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer

Posts: 1125

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 37,500 – 43,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 21-03-2024

Age: 18-40 Years

Application Fees: Center in Charge Post:

All Candidates: Rs.944/-

Center Extension Officer Post:

All Candidates: Rs.826/-

Center Assistant Post:

All Candidates: Rs.708/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer Job Vacancy at BPNL Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Center Assistant, Center Extension Officer at Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited, the candidate should have completed 10th, 12th, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for BPNL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BPNL official website bharatiyapashupalan.com, Starting from 10-03-2024 to 21-Mar-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited

About Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) is a national-level organization in India that focuses on the development and promotion of animal husbandry, particularly dairy and livestock farming. Established in 2009, BPNL operates under the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries, Government of India.

The primary objective of Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited is to enhance the socio-economic status of farmers and rural communities by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities through animal husbandry. BPNL aims to improve the productivity and profitability of livestock farming while ensuring the welfare and well-being of the animals.