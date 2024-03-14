BSF Recruitment 2024- Sub Inspector, Constable Vacancy, Job Opening

Border Security Force has released the latest job notification for the Sub Inspector, Constable vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Border Security Force 2023 job vacancy.
Border Security Force has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector, Constable Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about BSF Recruitment
Post Name: Sub Inspector, Constable
Posts: 82
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.21700-112400/- Per Month
Last Date: 15-04-2024
Age: 20-30 Years
Application Fees: Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs.1000/-
SC/ST/ESM/Female Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
To apply for the post of Sub Inspector, Constable at BSF, candidate should have completed 10th, ITI, Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BSF official website bsf.nic.in, Starting from 16-03-2024 to 15-Apr-2024.
Disclaimer: Provided by Border Security Force
It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India, and was raised in the wake of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 "for ensuring the security of the borders of India and for related matters". It has various active roles during an outbreak of war.