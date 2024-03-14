BSF Recruitment 2024- Sub Inspector, Constable Vacancy, Job Opening

Border Security Force has released the latest job notification for the Sub Inspector, Constable vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Border Security Force 2023 job vacancy.

Border Security Force (BSF Recruitment 2024)

Border Security Force has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector, Constable Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

BSF Recruitment 2024

Details about BSF Recruitment

Post Name: Sub Inspector, Constable

Posts: 82

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.21700-112400/- Per Month

Last Date: 15-04-2024

Age: 20-30 Years

Application Fees: Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs.1000/-

SC/ST/ESM/Female Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Sub Inspector, Constable Job Vacancy at BSF Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Sub Inspector, Constable at BSF, candidate should have completed 10th, ITI, Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for BSF Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BSF official website bsf.nic.in, Starting from 16-03-2024 to 15-Apr-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Border Security Force

About Border Security Force

It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India, and was raised in the wake of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 "for ensuring the security of the borders of India and for related matters". It has various active roles during an outbreak of war.