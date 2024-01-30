BSNL Recruitment 2024- Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited job vacancy 2024.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Notification 2024

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Director

Posts: Various

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 75,000 – 1,00,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 09-02-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Director at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, the candidate should have completed Graduation in Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BSNL official website bsnl.co.in, Starting from 12-01-2024 to 09-Feb-2024

About Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is a central public sector undertaking headquartered in New Delhi, India. It is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It was incorporated on 1 October 2000 by the Government of India