Burari Hospital Recruitment 2024- Senior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Burari Hospital has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Resident Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Burari Hospital job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Senior Resident
Posts: 13
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 02-02-2024
Age: 45 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Resident at Burari Hospital, the candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation DNB/ Diploma, MD from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Office of Medical Director, Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave, Delhi – 110084 on 02-Feb-2024
About Burari Hospital:Burari Hospital had started functioning as a dedicated COVID hospital in July, 2020. Now asthe covid pandemic is abating, general Non-Covid services are now being launched at this hospital. The hospital boasts of a well-equipped 50 bedded ICU, state of the art OTs with latest equipments and fixtures, well planned wards and its own dedicated oxygen supply from LMO tank and 3 PSA plants. It caters to urban and rural population of approximately 10 lakhs and it is one of the largest hospitals in North Delhi.