CAU, Imphal Recruitment 2024 - LDC Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of LDC vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) job vacancy 2024.
Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) Recruitment Notification 2024
Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of LDC Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: LDC
Posts: 01
Location: Imphal, Manipur
Salary: Rs. 19,000 – Rs. 29,200/- Per Month
Last Date: 30-01-2024
Age: 21 To 60 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have done Intermediate (10+2)
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to visit Recruitment – CAU, Imphal – Official Website –
Disclaimer: Provided by the Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal)