CBSE Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Secretary, Junior Accountant Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Secretary, Junior Accountant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Recruitment 2024)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Secretary, Junior Accountant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

CBSE Recruitment 2024

Details about CBSE Recruitment

Post Name- Assistant Secretary, Junior Accountant

Posts- 118

Location- All India

Salary- As Per CBSE Norms

Last Date- 11-04-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Secretary, Junior Accountant Job Vacancy at CBSE Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Secretary, Junior Accountant at Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), candidate should have completed As Per CBSE Norms from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for CBSE Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online at CBSE official website cbse.nic.in, Starting from 12-03-2024 to 11-Apr-2024.

About Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is a national level board of education in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the Government of India. Established in 1929 by a resolution of the government, the Board was an experiment towards inter-state integration and cooperation in the sphere of secondary education. There are more than 27,000 schools in India and 240 schools in 28 foreign countries affiliated to the CBSE. All schools affiliated to CBSE follow the NCERT curriculum especially from class 9 to 12. The current Chairperson of CBSE is Nidhi Chhibber, IAS.

The constitution of the Board was amended in 1952 to give its present name, the Central Board of Secondary Education. The Board was reconstituted on 1 July 1962 so as to make its services available to students and various educational institutions in the entire country.