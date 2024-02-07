CDAC Recruitment 2024 - Project Officer (ISEA) Vacancy, Job Openings

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Officer (ISEA) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing job vacancy 2024.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Recruitment Notification 2024

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Officer (ISEA) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Officer (ISEA)

Posts: 03

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.3,00,000 to Rs.22,90,000 per annum

Last Date: 20-02-2024

Age: 50 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Officer (ISEA) Vacancy:

Candidates who have completed B.E/ B.Tech

How to Apply for Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at CDAC official website cdac.in

About Centre for Development of Advanced Computing:Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas. Different areas of C-DAC, had originated at different times, many of which came out as a result of identification of opportunities. C-DAC has today emerged as a premier R&D organization in IT&E (Information Technologies and Electronics) in the country working on strengthening national technological capabilities in the context of global developments in the field and responding to change in the market need in selected foundation areas. In that process, C-DAC represents a unique facet working in close junction with MeitY to realize nation's policy and pragmatic interventions and initiatives in Information Technology.