CDAC Recruitment 2024 - Senior Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

CDAC Recruitment 2024

Details About CDAC Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 06-03-2024

Age: 64 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Consultant Job Vacancy of CDAC Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed P.hD

How to Apply for CDAC Recruitment 2024



Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at CDAC official website cdac.in

About CDAC

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas. Different areas of C-DAC, had originated at different times, many of which came out as a result of identification of opportunities. C-DAC has today emerged as a premier R&D organization in IT&E (Information Technologies and Electronics) in the country working on strengthening national technological capabilities in the context of global developments in the field and responding to change in the market need in selected foundation areas. In that process, C-DAC represents a unique facet working in close junction with MeitY to realize nation's policy and pragmatic interventions and initiatives in Information Technology.