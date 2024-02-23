Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024- Apprentice Vacancy, Job Opening

Central Bank of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Apprentice vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Bank of India job vacancy 2024.
Central Bank of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Apprentice Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024
Details About Central Bank of India Recruitment
Post Name: Apprentice
Posts: 3000
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 06-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: PWBD Candidates: Rs. 400/-
SC/ ST/ Women/ EWS Candidates: Rs. 600/-
All Other Candidates: Rs. 800/-
Mode of Payment: Online
To apply for the post of Apprentice at Central Bank of India, the candidate should have completed Degree, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Candidates may apply Online at Central Bank of India official website centralbankofindia.co.in, Starting from 21-02-2024 to 06-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Central Bank of India
Central Bank of India (CBI) is an Indian public sector bank based in Mumbai. Despite its name, it is not the central bank of India; The Indian central bank is the Reserve Bank of India.