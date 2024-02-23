Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024- Apprentice Vacancy, Job Opening

Central Bank of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Apprentice vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Bank of India job vacancy 2024.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024

Central Bank of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Apprentice Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details About Central Bank of India Recruitment

Post Name: Apprentice

Posts: 3000

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 06-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: PWBD Candidates: Rs. 400/-

SC/ ST/ Women/ EWS Candidates: Rs. 600/-

All Other Candidates: Rs. 800/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Apprentice job vacancies of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Apprentice at Central Bank of India, the candidate should have completed Degree, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply Online at Central Bank of India official website centralbankofindia.co.in, Starting from 21-02-2024 to 06-Mar-2024

About Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India (CBI) is an Indian public sector bank based in Mumbai. Despite its name, it is not the central bank of India; The Indian central bank is the Reserve Bank of India.