Central Railway Recruitment 2024- Senior Resident vacancy, Job Opening

Central Railway released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Jobs. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Railway job vacancy 2024.

Central Railway Recruitment 2024

Central Railway has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Central Railway Recruitment 2024

Details about Central Railway Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Resident

Posts: 04

Location: Mumbai – Maharashtra

Salary: Rs. 26,950/- Per Month

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Resident Job Vacancy at Central Railway Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Senior Resident at Central Railway, the candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree/ DM/ DNB/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Medical Director’s Office, Dr. B. A. M. Hospital on 04-Mar-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Central Railway

About Central Railway

The Great Indian Peninsular (GIP) Railway, came into existence on April 16, 1853, when the first train on the Indian Sub-continent steamed off from Mumbai to Thane, a modest stretch of only 33 kms. Central Railway was carved out of erstwhile GIP Railway on November 5, 1951. Central Railway covers a large part of the state of Maharashtra and parts of North-Eastern Karnataka and Southern Madhya Pradesh. It is a system with a network of 3905.47 route kilometres and 5975.33 track kilometres linking 477 stations in five divisions i.e Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal, Nagpur and Solapur .

Central Railway is the leading passenger carrying system. It carries more than 4 lakh passengers every day to each nook and corner of the country through Mail/Express/Passenger trains. Mumbai Suburban Train System is the life line of the Metropolitan City. More than 3 million passenger travel every day in 1573 suburban trains, moving across 77 stations. 40 suburban services are operated on Pune-Lonavla section in Pune division.