Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Medical Executive Vacancy, Job Openings

Coal India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Medical Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024
Details about Coal India Limited Recruitment
Post Name: Medical Executive
Posts: 35
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.60,000 to Rs.2,00,000 per month
Last Date: 11.04.2024
Age: 35 to 40 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed MBBS/DNB
Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at https://www.nclcil.in/detail/173457/recruitment
Coal India Limited (CIL) is an Indian government-owned coal mining and refining corporation. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Coal, Government of India headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. It is the largest coal-producing company in the world and a Maharatna public sector undertaking. It is also the fifth largest employer in India with nearly 272,000 employees.