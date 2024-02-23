Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Medical Executive Vacancy, Job Openings

Coal India Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Coal India Limited job vacancy 2024.

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024

Coal India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Medical Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024

Details about Coal India Limited Recruitment

Post Name: Medical Executive

Posts: 35

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.60,000 to Rs.2,00,000 per month

Last Date: 11.04.2024

Age: 35 to 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Medical Executive Job Vacancy of Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024:

Candidates who have completed MBBS/DNB

How to Apply for Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at https://www.nclcil.in/detail/173457/recruitment

Disclaimer: Provided by the Coal India Limited.

About Coal India Limited

Coal India Limited (CIL) is an Indian government-owned coal mining and refining corporation. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Coal, Government of India headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. It is the largest coal-producing company in the world and a Maharatna public sector undertaking. It is also the fifth largest employer in India with nearly 272,000 employees.