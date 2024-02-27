Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Senior Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Coal India Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Coal India Limited job vacancy 2024.

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024

Coal India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Medical Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024

Details about Coal India Limited Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Medical Officer

Posts: 87

Location: Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea – Chhattisgarh, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria – Madhya Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 60,000-2,00,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 11.04.2024

Age: 42 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Medical Officer Job Vacancy at Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed BDS, MBBS, Post Graduation Degree/ DNB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Coal India Limited Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dy. GM(P)/HoD(EE), South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Bilaspur

Disclaimer: Provided by the Coal India Limited.

About Coal India Limited

Coal India Limited (CIL) is an Indian government-owned coal mining and refining corporation. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Coal, Government of India headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. It is the largest coal-producing company in the world and a Maharatna public sector undertaking. It is also the fifth largest employer in India with nearly 272,000 employees.