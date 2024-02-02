CRIS Recruitment 2024- Assistant Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Centre for Railway Information Systems released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Centre for Railway Information Systems job vacancy 2024.
Centre for Railway Information Systems has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Centre for Railway Information Systems job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Assistant Manager
Posts: 1
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 21-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Manager at Centre for Railway Information Systems, the candidate should have done as per CRIS official notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Specified Address in the Notification
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Malaria Research
About National Institute of Malaria Research:The National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), New Delhi, is one of the research institution of Indian Council of Medical Research under Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, established in 1977 as Malaria Research Centre, which was renamed as National Institute of Malaria Research in November 2005.