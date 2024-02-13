CRIS Recruitment 2024- Senior Accounts Officer /Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Centre for Railway Information Systems released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Accounts Officer /Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Centre for Railway Information Systems job vacancy 2024.

Centre for Railway Information Systems Recruitment Notification 2024

Centre for Railway Information Systems has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Accounts Officer /Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Centre for Railway Information Systems job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Accounts Officer /Manager

Posts: 1

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 01-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Accounts Officer /Manager at Centre for Railway Information Systems, the candidate should have done as per CRIS official notification.

How to Apply for Centre for Railway Information Systems Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Specified Address In The Notification

