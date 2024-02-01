CWC Recruitment 2024- Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Central Warehousing Corporation has released the latest job notification for the Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Warehousing Corporation 2024 job vacancy.

Central Warehousing Corporation Recruitment 2024

Central Warehousing Corporation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Director Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Central Warehousing Corporation job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Director

Posts: Various

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 1,80,000 – 3,40,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 21-02-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Central Warehousing Corporation Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Director at Central Warehousing Corporation, candidate should have completed CA, MBA, PGDM from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Central Warehousing Corporation Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, BlockNo. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

About Central Warehousing Corporation: Central Warehousing Corporation is a statutory body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, which was established under ‘The Warehousing Corporations Act, 1962. Its aim is to provide reliable, cost-effective, value-added, integrated warehousing and logistics solutions in a socially responsible and environment friendly manner.It is a public warehouse operator established by the Government of India in 1957 to provide logistics support to the agricultural sector.