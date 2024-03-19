DDUH Recruitment 2024 - Senior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital has released the latest job notification for the Senior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital 2024 job vacancy.
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about DDUH Recruitment
Post Name: Senior Resident
Posts: 05
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 67,700 – 2,08,700/- Per Month
Last Date: 22-03-2024
Age: 45 Years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Senior Resident at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, candidate should have MBBS, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma/ DNB, MD from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Admn. Block 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. on 22-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital was started in 1970 as a 50 Bedded hospital which was extended up to 500 Beds in 1987. Casualty started in 1987 for day time only and with effect from April, 1998 it became functional round the clock. In 2008, trauma block was commissioned which increased the bed strength to 640; emergency services shifted to this new block with expanded emergency room and wards. This hospital is providing specialized services to people of West Delhi.