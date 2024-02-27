Delhi University Recruitment 2024 - Library Attendant Vacancy, Job Openings

Delhi University released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the recruitment of a Library Attendant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Delhi University job vacancy 2024.

Delhi University Recruitment 2024

Delhi University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Library Attendant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Delhi University Recruitment

Post Name: Library Attendant

Posts: 08

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 25,000 to 40,000/-

Last Date: 02-03-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: For UR /OBC candidates: Rs. 500/-

For SC /ST candidates: Rs. 250/-

For PWD /Women candidates: Exempted

Mode of payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Library Attendant Job Vacancy at Delhi University Recruitment 2024

Candidates should have completed 10th grade.

How to Apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may visit website https://www.du.ac.in/

Disclaimer: Provided by the Delhi University

About Delhi University

The University of Delhi, informally known as Delhi University, is a collegiate, public, central university located in New Delhi, India. It was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognized as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission. As a collegiate university, its main functions are divided between the academic departments of the university and constituent colleges. Consisting of three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students at its founding, the University of Delhi has since become India's largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world. The university has 16 faculties and 86 departments distributed across its North and South campuses. It has 77 constituent colleges and five other institutes. The Vice President of India serves as the university chancellor.