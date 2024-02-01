Delhi University Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Administrative Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Delhi University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Scientific Administrative Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Delhi University job vacancy 2024.

Delhi University Recruitment Notification 2024

Delhi University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Scientific Administrative Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Delhi University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Scientific Administrative Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Scientific Administrative Assistant Job Vacancy:

Candidate should be Graduate degree in any discipline

How to Apply for Delhi University Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may visit website https://www.du.ac.in/

About Delhi University: The University of Delhi, informally known as Delhi University, is a collegiate, public, central university located in New Delhi, India. It was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognized as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission. As a collegiate university, its main functions are divided between the academic departments of the university and constituent colleges. Consisting of three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students at its founding, the University of Delhi has since become India's largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world. The university has 16 faculties and 86 departments distributed across its North and South campuses. It has 77 constituent colleges and five other institutes. The Vice President of India serves as the university chancellor.