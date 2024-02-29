Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024- Draughtsman Grade-II Vacancy, Job Opening

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has released the latest job notification for the Draughtsman Grade-II vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare 2024 job vacancy.

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Draughtsman Grade-II Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment

Post Name: Draughtsman Grade-II

Posts: 01

Location: Budni- Madhya Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/- Per Month

Last Date: 27/04/2024

Age: 18-27 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Draughtsman Grade-II Job Vacancy at Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Draughtsman Grade-II at Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the candidate should have completed Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Director, Government of India, Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Tractor Nagar, Budni, Distt. Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) – 466445.

Disclaimer: Provided by Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

About Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education.