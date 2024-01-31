Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024 - Law Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Law Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare job vacancy 2024.

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment Notification 2024

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Law Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Law Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Law Officer at Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the candidate should have completed Degree in Law, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Shri Umesh Kumar Sah, Under Secretary (Pers.Il), Room No.37A, Ground Floor, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi- 110001.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

About Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education