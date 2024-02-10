Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024- Private Secretary Vacancy, Job Opening

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has released the latest job notification for the Private Secretary vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare 2024 job vacancy.

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2024

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Private Secretary Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Private Secretary

Posts: 01

Location: Varanasi – Uttar Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400/- Per Month

Last Date: 06/04/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Private Secretary at Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the candidate should have completed As per Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare official notification.

How to apply for Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Under Secretary (Seeds), Room No. 432, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

About Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education