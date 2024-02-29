DFCCIL Recruitment 2024- General Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India has released the latest job notification for the General Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India 2024 job vacancy.
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of General Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: General Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 16-03-2024
Age: 55 Years
Application Fees:N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of General Manager at DFCCIL, the candidate shous have done as per DFCCIL official notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Specified Address in the Notification
Disclaimer: Provided by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India
About Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India: DFCCIL was set up with the mandate to build, operate, and maintain the dedicated freight railway lines along the Golden Quadrilateral rail routes and its diagonals. It is constructing high-capacity and high-speed dedicated freight corridors (DFCs). GoI, through MoR, wholly owns DFCCIL.