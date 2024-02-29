DFCCIL Recruitment 2024- General Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India has released the latest job notification for the General Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India 2024 job vacancy.

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: General Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 16-03-2024

Age: 55 Years

Application Fees:N/A

Educational Qualification for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of General Manager at DFCCIL, the candidate shous have done as per DFCCIL official notification.

How to apply for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Specified Address in the Notification

About Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India: DFCCIL was set up with the mandate to build, operate, and maintain the dedicated freight railway lines along the Golden Quadrilateral rail routes and its diagonals. It is constructing high-capacity and high-speed dedicated freight corridors (DFCs). GoI, through MoR, wholly owns DFCCIL.