DGCA Recruitment 2024- Consultant (Medical Officer) Vacancy, Job Opening

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Consultant Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Consultant Vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Consultant (Medical Officer)

Posts: 07

Location: Delhi, India

Salary: Rs. 2,50,000/- Per Annum

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: 64 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Directorate General of Civil Aviation Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Consultant (Medical Officer) at Directorate General of Civil Aviation, candidate should have completed MD in Aviation Medicine/ Aerospace Medicine from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Directorate General of Civil Aviation Job Openings 2024:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Room No. A-29, Recruitment Section, DGCA

Disclaimer: Provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

About Directorate General of Civil Aviation - Directorate General of Civil Aviation is an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is the regulatory body in the field of Civil Aviation primarily dealing with safety issues. It is responsible for regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety and airworthiness standards. It also co-ordinates all regulatory functions with International Civil Aviation Organisation. The headquarters are located in New Delhi with regional offices in the various parts of India.