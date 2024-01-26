Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2024 - Sr. Developer Vacancy, Job Openings

Digital India Corporation released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Sr. Developer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Digital India Corporation job vacancy 2024.

Digital India Corporation Job Notification 2024

Digital India Corporation has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Sr. Developer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:-

Digital India Corporation Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Sr. Developer

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 24.02.2024

Age: 20 to 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Sr. Developer Vacancy:



Candidates should possess Graduation/B.E/B.Tech

How to Apply for Digital India Corporation Job Openings:



The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at Digital India Corporation official website dic.gov.in

Selection Process for Sr. Developer Job Vacancy:



Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by the Digital India Corporation



About Digital India Corporation: Digital India Corporation is a not for profit Company set up by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India, under Section 8 of Companies Act 2013. Earlier the company was known as 'Media Lab Asia'. It has been renamed as 'Digital India Corporation' w.e.f. Sep 8, 2017.

Digital India Corporation (DIC) leads and guides in realizing the vision, objectives and goals of the Digital India program. It provides the strategic support to Ministries/Departments of Centre/States for carrying forward the mission of Digital India by way of Capacity Building for e-Governance projects, promoting best practices, encouraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), nurturing innovation and technology in various domains. To ensure autonomy and viability of the organisation in the long run, DIC, will also collaborate and mobilise partnerships with the industry, to evolve revenue based models for service delivery.

To undertake these functions, Digital India Corporation will attract talent and resources both from government and market. The judicious mix of talent will ensure that Government is equipped with a broad spectrum of resources for successful design of Digital India related projects.