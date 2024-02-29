DMRC Recruitment 2024- Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation 2024 job vacancy.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC Recruitment 2024)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Director Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

DMRC Recruitment 2024

Details about DMRC Recruitment

Post Name: Director

Posts: Various

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 1,80,000 – 3,40,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 27-03-2023

Age: 45-62 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Director Job Vacancy at DMRC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Director at DMRC, candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Communication Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for DMRC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Executive Director (HR). Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi – 110001

Disclaimer: Provided by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

About Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

The Delhi Metro is a mass rapid transit system serving Delhi and its satellite cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Bahadurgarh, in the National Capital Region of India. The network consists of 10 colour-coded lines serving 255 stations with a total length of 348.12 kilometres.