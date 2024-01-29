DMRC Recruitment 2024- Section Engineer Vacancy Job Opening

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released the latest job notification for the Section Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation 2024 job vacancy.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2024

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Section Engineer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Section Engineer

Posts: 02

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 59,800/- Per Month

Last Date: 08-02-2024

Age: 58-62 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Section Engineer at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, candidate should have done as per DMRC official notification.

How to apply for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Joint General Manager (HR)/ Project Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi and also send Through Email Id: career@dmrc.org

About Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: The Delhi Metro is a mass rapid transit system serving Delhi and its satellite cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Bahadurgarh, in the National Capital Region of India. The network consists of 10 colour-coded lines serving 255 stations with a total length of 348.12 kilometres.