DMRC Recruitment 2024- Section Engineer Vacancy Job Opening

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released the latest job notification for the Section Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation 2024 job vacancy.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Section Engineer
Posts: 02
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 59,800/- Per Month
Last Date: 08-02-2024
Age: 58-62 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Section Engineer at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, candidate should have done as per DMRC official notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Joint General Manager (HR)/ Project Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi and also send Through Email Id: career@dmrc.org
About Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: The Delhi Metro is a mass rapid transit system serving Delhi and its satellite cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Bahadurgarh, in the National Capital Region of India. The network consists of 10 colour-coded lines serving 255 stations with a total length of 348.12 kilometres.