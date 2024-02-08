DRDO Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Latest Jobs

DRDO released latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy Jobs in DRDO. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Defence Research and Development Organization job vacancy 2024.

Defence Research and Development Organization Job Notification 2024

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) published job notification for the posts of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Defence Research and Development Organization Job Openings

About DRDO Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 11

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- per month

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Age: 28 Years

Website: drdo.gov.in

﻿Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Vacancy:



B.E/B.Tech or M.E/M.Tech in Mechanical /Electrical /Electronics /Automobile Engineering with GATE



How to Apply for DRDO Job Openings 2024:

To apply interested candidates can visit drdo.gov.in

Selection Process for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy:



The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Defence Research and Development Organization.

About Defence Research and Development Organization - DRDO is the R&D wing of Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, with a vision to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and a mission to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems, while equipping our armed forces with state-of-the-art weapon systems and equipment in accordance with requirements laid down by the three Services. DRDO's pursuit of self-reliance and successful indigenous development and production of strategic systems and platforms such as Agni and Prithvi series of missiles; light combat aircraft, Tejas; multi-barrel rocket launcher, Pinaka; air defence system, Akash; a wide range of radars and electronic warfare systems; etc., have given quantum jump to India's military might, generating effective deterrence and providing crucial leverage.