ECIL Recruitment 2024- Technical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Electronics Corporation of India Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of Technical Officer Jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ECIL job vacancy 2023.

ECIL Recruitment 2024 (Electronics Corporation of India Limited - Job Notification)

Electronics Corporation of India Limited is looking for dynamic, experienced and result-oriented personnel for the post of Technical Officer vacancy. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Electronics Corporation of India Limited Job Openings

Details About ECIL Recruitment 2024

Post Name: Technical Officer

Job Location: Delhi – New Delhi

No.of Posts: 19

Salary: Rs. 25,000 – 31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 28-02-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Job Vacancy

Educational Qualifications: As per ECIL official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in ECE/ ETC/ E&I/ EEE/ CSE/ IT from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for ECIL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address ECIL Zonal Office, # D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A-Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi-110028. on 28-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by ECIL Recruitment board 2024

About Electronics Corporation of India Limited

Electronics Corporation of India Limited is a leading Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise (A Unit of Department of Atomic Energy) engaged in the area of Strategic Electronics with thrust on innovation & indigenization. Electronics Corporation of India Limited has diversified into strategic sector such as Nuclear, Defence, Security, Aerospace, Information Technology, Telecom and e-Governance.