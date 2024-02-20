ECIL Recruitment 2024- Technical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Electronics Corporation of India Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of Technical Officer Jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ECIL job vacancy 2023.
Electronics Corporation of India Limited is looking for dynamic, experienced and result-oriented personnel for the post of Technical Officer vacancy. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
Electronics Corporation of India Limited Job Openings
Post Name: Technical Officer
Job Location: Delhi – New Delhi
No.of Posts: 19
Salary: Rs. 25,000 – 31,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 28-02-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualifications: As per ECIL official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in ECE/ ETC/ E&I/ EEE/ CSE/ IT from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address ECIL Zonal Office, # D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A-Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi-110028. on 28-Feb-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by ECIL Recruitment board 2024
Electronics Corporation of India Limited is a leading Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise (A Unit of Department of Atomic Energy) engaged in the area of Strategic Electronics with thrust on innovation & indigenization. Electronics Corporation of India Limited has diversified into strategic sector such as Nuclear, Defence, Security, Aerospace, Information Technology, Telecom and e-Governance.