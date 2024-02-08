EIL Recruitment 2024- Management Trainee Vacancy, Job Opening

Engineers India Limited has released the latest job notification for the Management Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Engineers India Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Engineers India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Management Trainee. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Management Trainee

Posts: 43

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 05-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Engineers India Limited Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Management Trainee at Engineers India Limited should have done as per EIL official notification.

How to apply for Engineers India Limited Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at EIL official website engineersindia.com, Starting from 14-02-2024 to 05-Mar-2024

About Engineers India Limited: Engineers India Limited is a Public incorporated company on 15 March 1965. It is classified as Union Govt company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 4,000,000,000 and its paid up capital is Rs. 3,159,557,120.