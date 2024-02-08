EIL Recruitment 2024- Management Trainee Vacancy, Job Opening

Engineers India Limited has released the latest job notification for the Management Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Engineers India Limited 2024 job vacancy.
Engineers India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Management Trainee. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Engineers India Limited job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Management Trainee
Posts: 43
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 05-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Management Trainee at Engineers India Limited should have done as per EIL official notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at EIL official website engineersindia.com, Starting from 14-02-2024 to 05-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Engineers India Limited
About Engineers India Limited: Engineers India Limited is a Public incorporated company on 15 March 1965. It is classified as Union Govt company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 4,000,000,000 and its paid up capital is Rs. 3,159,557,120.