EIL Recruitment 2024- Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Engineers India Limited has released the latest job notification for the Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Engineers India Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2024

Engineers India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Manager. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Engineers India Limited job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Manager

Posts: 3

Location: Gurugram – Haryana, Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 60,000 – 2,20,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 07-02-2024

Age: 36 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Engineers India Limited Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Manager at Engineers India Limited should have completed Degree, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Engineers India Limited Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at EIL official website engineersindia.com, Starting from 24-01-2024 to 07-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Engineers India Limited

About Engineers India Limited: Engineers India Limited is a Public incorporated company on 15 March 1965. It is classified as Union Govt company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 4,000,000,000 and its paid up capital is Rs. 3,159,557,120.