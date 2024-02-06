EIL Recruitment 2024- Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Engineers India Limited has released the latest job notification for the Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Engineers India Limited 2024 job vacancy.
Engineers India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Manager. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Engineers India Limited job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Manager
Posts: 3
Location: Gurugram – Haryana, Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 60,000 – 2,20,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 07-02-2024
Age: 36 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Manager at Engineers India Limited should have completed Degree, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at EIL official website engineersindia.com, Starting from 24-01-2024 to 07-Feb-2024
About Engineers India Limited: Engineers India Limited is a Public incorporated company on 15 March 1965. It is classified as Union Govt company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 4,000,000,000 and its paid up capital is Rs. 3,159,557,120.