EPFO Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has released the latest job notification for the Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation 2024 job vacancy.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Recruitment 2024

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Limited Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 34,800/- per month

Last Date: 24-03-2024

Age: 21 to 56 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Assistant Job Opening:

Candidates should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates need to send the application form along with relevant documents to To Shri Shahid Iqbal, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner -I (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi - 110016.

Disclaimer: Provided by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

About Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is one of the two main social security organization under the Government of India's Ministry of Labour and Employment and is responsible for regulation and management of provident funds in India, the other being Employees' State Insurance.