EPFO Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Limited Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs. 34,800/- per month
Last Date: 24-03-2024
Age: 21 to 56 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates need to send the application form along with relevant documents to To Shri Shahid Iqbal, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner -I (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi - 110016.
About Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is one of the two main social security organization under the Government of India's Ministry of Labour and Employment and is responsible for regulation and management of provident funds in India, the other being Employees' State Insurance.