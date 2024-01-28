ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2024- Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Kolkata released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Kolkata job vacancy 2024.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Kolkata job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Professor

Posts: 81

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary:Rs. 1,36,889 – 2,39,607/- Per Month

Last Date:07-02-2024

Age: 69 Years

Application Fees: All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/ ESIC (Regular)/ Female & Ex-Servicemen Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Educational Qualification for Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Kolkata Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Professor at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Kolkata, the candidate should have completed BDS, MD, MS, DNB, MDS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Kolkata Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Dean, ESI-PGIMSR & ESIC Medical College, Joka,Kolkata-700104 and also send Through Email Id: deanpgi-joka.wb@esic.nic.in

About Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Kolkata: The scheme was inaugurated in Kanpur on 24th February 1952 (ESIC Day) by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. The venue was the Brijender Swarup Park, Kanpur and Panditji addressed a 70,000 strong gathering in Hindi in the presence of Pt.Gobind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh; Babu Jagjivan Ram, Union Labour Minister; Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, Union Health Minister; Sh.Chandrabhan Gupt, Union Food Minister and Dr.C.L.Katial, the first Director General of ESIC.