ESIC Recruitment 2024 - Medical Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer Jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ESIC job vacancy 2024.

ESIC Job Notification 2024

Inviting applications under Employees State Insurance Corporation for engagement of Medical Officer post. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Employees State Insurance Corporation Job Openings

About ESIC Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 08

Salary: Rs.60,000 to Rs.1,21,454 per month

Age: 45 to 67 Years

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 16-02-2024

Location: All India

Application Fees: For General/OBC candidates: Rs.250/-

For SC/ST candidates: Rs.50/-

Website: esic.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Job Vacancy:



Candidates who have completed PG Degree/Diploma

Experience in the relevant field is a must.

How to Apply for ESIC Job Openings:

To apply interested candidates are required to visit esic.nic.in

Selection Process for Medical Officer Vacancy:



The Selection Process Will be Based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Employees State Insurance Corporation.

About ESIC: The scheme was inaugurated in Kanpur on 24th February 1952 (ESIC Day) by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. The venue was the Brijender Swarup Park, Kanpur and Panditji addressed a 70,000 strong gathering in Hindi in the presence of Pt.Gobind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh; Babu Jagjivan Ram, Union Labour Minister; Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, Union Health Minister; Sh.Chandrabhan Gupt, Union Food Minister and Dr.C.L.Katial, the first Director General of ESIC.