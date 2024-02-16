Federal Bank Recruitment 2024- Branch Head/ Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Federal Bank released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Branch Head/ Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Federal Bank job vacancy 2024.

Federal Bank Recruitment Notification 2024

Federal Bank has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Branch Head/ Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Federal Bank job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Branch Head/ Officer

Posts: Various

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 48,170 – 92,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 19-02-2024

Age: 33 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Federal Bank Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Branch Head/ Officer at Federal Bank, the candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Federal Bank Job Openings:

Candidates may apply Online at Federal Bank official website federalbank.co.in, Starting from 12-02-2024 to 19-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Federal Bank

About Federal Bank: Federal Bank Limited is an Indian private sector bank headquartered in Aluva,Kochi, Kerala. The bank has 1,370 branches spread across different states in India. It also has representative offices abroad in Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Dubai. With a customer base of over 10 million, including 1.5 million NRI customers and a large network of remittance partners around the world, Federal Bank handled more than 15% of India's total inward remittances of US$79 billion in 2018. The bank has remittance arrangements with more than 110 Banks/Exchange Companies around the world.[citation needed] The bank is also listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India and London Stock Exchange and has a branch in India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at the GIFT City.

BIRAC's primary objective is to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative biotechnology products, processes, and services. It provides support, funding, and guidance to biotechnology startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers, facilitating their journey from the laboratory to the market.