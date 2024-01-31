GGSGH Recruitment 2024- Senior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital has released the latest job notification for the Senior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital 2024 job vacancy.

Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Senior Resident

Posts: 12

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs.67,700 – 2,08,700/- Per Month

Last Date: 28-04-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Resident at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Gradation Diploma/Degree, DNB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital Job Vacancy

nterested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Report at Establishment Branch (Room no.19) on 28-Apr-2024

About Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital: Guru Gobind Singh Govt. Hospital is a 100-bedded hospital established in the resettlement colony of Raghubir Nagar, West Delhi under "Special Component plan" of Delhi Govt. With a view to provide secondary level health care to low socio economic group of people of Raghubir Nagar and adjacent areas of an approximate population of 5 lacs. The scheme was approved at an estimated cost of Rs.16.96 crores. Construction of the hospital building began in 1993 in a plot of land measuring approximately 14 acres. On completion of the OPD block, OPD services were commissioned on 30th Dec.1995. The hospital services have since been strengthened and upgraded to the current level in a phased manner.