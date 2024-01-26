GTBH Recruitment 2024- Junior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has released the latest job notification for the Junior Resident Doctors vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital 2024 job vacancy.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Recruitment 2024

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Resident Doctors Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Resident

Posts: 53

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 56,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 27-01-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Resident at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, candidate should have completed MBBS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at GTBH official website health.delhigovt.nic.in, Starting from 24-01-2024 to 27-Jan-2024

About Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital: G.T.B. Hospital was established in 1987 with 350 bed capacity which has now been expanded to 1700-beds capacity. It is the only Delhi Government tertiary care hospital in Trans-Yamuna (East Delhi) area, catering to East Delhi population as well as patients from adjacent states. It is an associated teaching hospital attached to University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi. The hospital is providing round the clock emergency service in all clinical discipline. OPD services have been computerized with LAN connectivity.