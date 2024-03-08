HAL India Recruitment 2024- Diploma/ Aircraft Technicians Vacancy, Job Opening

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited released the latest job notification for the Diploma/ Aircraft Technicians vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited job vacancy
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Diploma/ Aircraft Technicians Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about HAL India Recruitment
Post Name: Diploma/ Aircraft Technicians
Posts: 160
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 23000-57000/- Per Month
Last Date: 16-03-2024
Age: 28 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have completed Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at HAL India official website hal-india.co.in, Starting from 06-03-2024 to 16-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.