HAL India Recruitment 2024 – GDMO Vacancy, Job Openings

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited released the latest job notification for the GDMO vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited job vacancy

HAL India Recruitment Notification 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of GDMO Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: GDMO

Posts: 02

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.50,000/- per month

Last Date: 05-03-2024

Age: 65 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for GDMO Job Vacancy:

Candidate should have completed MBBS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for HAL India Recruitment:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting https://hal-india.co.in/

About Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.