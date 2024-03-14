HAL Recruitment 2024 – Diploma Technician (Mechanical) Vacancy, Job Openings

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited released the latest job notification for the Diploma Technician (Mechanical) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited job vacancy

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL Recruitment 2024)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Diploma Technician (Mechanical) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

HAL Recruitment 2024

Details about HAL Recruitment

Post Name: Diploma Technician (Mechanical)

Posts: 80

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 23,000/- 57,000/- per month

Last Date: 16-03-2024

Age: 38 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Diploma Technician (Mechanical) Job Vacancy at HAL Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for HAL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting https://hal-india.co.in/

About Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.