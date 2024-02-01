Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer Jobs in HAL. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited job vacancy 2024.
Offline Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer Job in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Job Openings
About HAL Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer
Posts: 01
Salary: 30,000 to 120,000
Age: 45 Years
Application Process: Online
Last Date: 19-02-2024
Location: All India
Application Fees: N/A
Website: hal-india.co.in
Candidates who have completed B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical/Civil/Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology
Interested candidates may visit hal-india.co.in
The Selection Process Will Be Based on Interview.
Disclaimer: Provided by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
About Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Established on 23 December 1940, HAL is one of the oldest and largest aerospace and defence manufacturers in the world today.