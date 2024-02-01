Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer Jobs in HAL. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited job vacancy 2024.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Job Notification 2024

Offline Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer Job in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Job Openings

About HAL Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer

Posts: 01

Salary: 30,000 to 120,000

Age: 45 Years

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 19-02-2024

Location: All India

Application Fees: N/A



Website: hal-india.co.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer Vacancy:



Candidates who have completed B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical/Civil/Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology



How to Apply for HAL Job Openings:

Interested candidates may visit hal-india.co.in

Selection Process for Assistant Engineer /Assistant Officer Job Vacancy:



The Selection Process Will Be Based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

About Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Established on 23 December 1940, HAL is one of the oldest and largest aerospace and defence manufacturers in the world today.