HAL India Recruitment 2024 – Visiting Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited released the latest job notification for the Visiting Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited job vacancy
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Visiting Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Visiting Consultant
Posts: 02
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 10,500/- per month
Last Date: 14-02-2024
Age: 21 to 65 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have completed MBBS, Diploma, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting https://hal-india.co.in/
Disclaimer: Provided by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
About Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.