Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2024 - Doctor Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Hindustan Copper Ltd released latest job notification for the recruitment of Doctor Jobs in HCL. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hindustan Copper Ltd job vacancy 2024.
Hindustan Copper Ltd published a job notification for the post of Doctor vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Hindustan Copper Ltd Job Opening
Name of Post: Doctor
No.of Vacancy: 09
Salary: Rs. 1,40,000/- per month
Job Location: All India
Last date: 04/03/2024
Qualification for Doctor Vacancy:
Candidates must hold MBBS, BDS, Diploma, Post Graduation
Selection Process for Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment:
Candidates will be selected based on interview.
Visit the official website hindustancopper.com
