Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2024 - Doctor Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Hindustan Copper Ltd released latest job notification for the recruitment of Doctor Jobs in HCL. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hindustan Copper Ltd job vacancy 2024.

Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment 2024

Hindustan Copper Ltd published a job notification for the post of Doctor vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-



Hindustan Copper Ltd Job Opening

Name of Post: Doctor

No.of Vacancy: 09

Salary: Rs. 1,40,000/- per month

Job Location: All India

Last date: 04/03/2024



Qualification for Doctor Vacancy:

Candidates must hold MBBS, BDS, Diploma, Post Graduation



Selection Process for Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment:



Candidates will be selected based on interview.

How to Apply for Hindustan Copper Ltd:

Visit the official website hindustancopper.com



About Hindustan Copper Ltd: Hindustan Copper Ltd. is a Government-owned corporation in the Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. HCL is the only vertically integrated copper producer in India engaged in a wide spectrum of activities ranging from Mining, Beneficiation, Smelting, Refining and Continuous Cast Rod manufacturer.

