Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Hindustan Copper Ltd released latest job notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainee Jobs in HCL. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hindustan Copper Ltd job vacancy 2024.

Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment 2024

Hindustan Copper Ltd published a job notification for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-



Hindustan Copper Ltd Job Opening

Name of Post: Graduate Engineer Trainee

No.of Vacancy: 40

Salary: Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 140,000 /-Per Month

Job Location: All India

Last date: 19/02/2024



Qualification for Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy:

Candidates must hold B.E/ B.Tech in Mining, Geology, Electrical, Instrumentation, System, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering



Selection Process for Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment:



Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.

How to Apply Hindustan Copper Ltd:

Visit the official website hindustancopper.com



