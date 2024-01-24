Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Hindustan Copper Ltd released latest job notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainee Jobs in HCL. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Hindustan Copper Ltd job vacancy 2024.
Hindustan Copper Ltd published a job notification for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Hindustan Copper Ltd Job Opening
Name of Post: Graduate Engineer Trainee
No.of Vacancy: 40
Salary: Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 140,000 /-Per Month
Job Location: All India
Last date: 19/02/2024
Qualification for Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy:
Candidates must hold B.E/ B.Tech in Mining, Geology, Electrical, Instrumentation, System, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering
Selection Process for Hindustan Copper Ltd Recruitment:
Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview.
Visit the official website hindustancopper.com
Disclaimer: Provided by Hindustan Copper Ltd