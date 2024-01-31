Hyderabad University Recruitment 2024- Research Associate III Vacancy, Job Opening

University of Hyderabad released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate III vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the University of Hyderabad job vacancy 2024.

University of Hyderabad Recruitment Notification 2024

University of Hyderabad has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate III Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

University of Hyderabad job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Associate III

Posts: 01

Location: Hyderabad – Telangana

Salary: Rs. 54,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for University of Hyderabad Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification:To apply for the Post of Research Associate III at University of Hyderabad, The candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for University of Hyderabad Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dean, School of Computer and Information Sciences, University of Hyderabad, Prof. C.R. Rao Road, Gachibowli, Telangana 500046.

About University of Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (IAST: Hydarāvād visvavidyālayamu) is a top ranking public central research university located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.Founded in 1974, this mostly residential campus has more than 5,000 students and 400 faculty, from several disciplines.[2] The governor of the state of Telangana is ex-officio the chief rector of the university, while the President of India is the visitor to the university. The university was established along the lines of the Six-Point Formula of 1973. The first vice-chancellor of the university was Banaras Hindu University organic chemist Gurbaksh Singh, from 1974 to 1979. Shri B D Jatti was the first chancellor of the university.