IACS Recruitment 2024- Research Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Associate-I

Posts: 1

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: Rs. 58,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 21-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Associate – I Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS), the candidate should have completed B.Sc, M.Sc in Physics, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, tpdkg@iacs.res.in and dilipghoshjal@gmail.com on or before 21-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science

About Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science: Founded on July 29, 1876 by Dr Mahendra Lal Sircar, IACS is the oldest institute in India devoted to the pursuit of fundamental research in the frontier areas of basic sciences. Professor C V Raman worked at IACS during 1907 to 1933, and it is here that he discovered the celebrated Effect that bears his name and for which he was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. The IACS entered a new phase with the emergence in the scene of C V Raman in 1907. He initiated serious research in IACS as a part-time worker, while carrying out his duties in the Accountant General's office in Calcutta - under the inspiring leadership of Dr. Sircar's son Amrita Lal Sircar - the then secretary of IACS. The rest was history. The celebrated Raman Effect was discovered in 1928, which culminated in Raman's receiving the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. Raman started a vibrant school of research, which attracted quite a few talented scientists, who furthered the progress of research along Raman. After the departure of Raman, K S Krishnan started the pioneering school of modern magnetism and structural physics. K Banerjee pioneered the early development of the direct method of crystallography