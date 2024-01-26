IASRI Recruitment 2024- Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute has released the latest job notification for the vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute 2024 job vacancy.
Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Senior Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs.60,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 06-02-2024
Age: 65 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Research Fellow at Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, Library Avenue, Pusa, New Delhi 110012 on 06-Feb-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute
About Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI) is a pioneer institute of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) undertaking research, teaching and training in Agricultural Statistics, Computer Application and Bioinformatics. Ever since its inception way back in 1930, as small Statistical Section of the then Imperial Council of Agricultural Research, the Institute has grown in stature and made its presence felt both nationally and internationally. ICAR-IASRI has been mainly responsible for conducting research in Agricultural Statistics and Informatics to bridge the gaps in the existing knowledge. It has also been providing education/ training in Agricultural Statistics and Informatics to develop trained human resources in the country. The research and education are used for improving the quality and meeting the challenges of agricultural research in newer emerging areas.