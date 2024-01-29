IASRI Recruitment 2024- Project Associate-1 Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate-1 vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute Recruitment 2024

Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-1 Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Associate-1

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 25,000 – 31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Associate-1 at Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute Job Vacancy

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, Upendra.Pradhan@icar.gov.in on or before 05-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute

About Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI) is a pioneer institute of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) undertaking research, teaching and training in Agricultural Statistics, Computer Application and Bioinformatics. Ever since its inception way back in 1930, as small Statistical Section of the then Imperial Council of Agricultural Research, the Institute has grown in stature and made its presence felt both nationally and internationally. ICAR-IASRI has been mainly responsible for conducting research in Agricultural Statistics and Informatics to bridge the gaps in the existing knowledge. It has also been providing education/ training in Agricultural Statistics and Informatics to develop trained human resources in the country. The research and education are used for improving the quality and meeting the challenges of agricultural research in newer emerging areas.