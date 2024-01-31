ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR–IIMR) Recruitment 2024 - Research Manger Vacancy, Job Openings

ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR–IIMR) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Manger vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR–IIMR) job vacancy 2024.

ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR–IIMR) Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Manger

Posts: 02

Location: Hyderabad – Telangana

Salary: Rs. 35,000 – 80,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR–IIMR) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Manger at ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR–IIMR) , the candidate should have completed Masters Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR–IIMR) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, dayakar@millets.res.in on or before 08-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Venue: ICAR – Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad

About ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR–IIMR): The Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR-IIMR) located at Rajendranagar (Hyderabad, Telangana, India) is an agricultural research institute engaged in basic and strategic research on sorghum and other millets. IIMR operates under the aegis of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). It conducts agricultural research on Millets breeding, improvement, pathology and value addition. IIMR coordinates and facilitates sorghum research at national level through the All India Coordinated Research Projects on Sorghum (AICRP on Sorghum) and provides linkages with various national and international agencies.

It was founded in 1958 first established under the Project on Intensified Research on Cotton, Oilseeds and Millets (PIRCOM) and was engaged in research on important dryland crops such as sorghum, castor, groundnut, pigeon-pea and cotton as well as sorghum-based cropping systems. The institute paved way for agricultural research in India during that time. The institute has now been upgraded as ICAR - Indian institute of Millets Research in 2014.